Hyperion Market Capitalization Tops $35.67 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $35.67 million and $126,497.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

