I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDTX. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $30.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other I-Mab news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $181,455.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $205,409.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,456 over the last quarter.

