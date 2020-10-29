Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited provides an online marketing technology platform. The Company offer digital marketing, data analysis, display solutions, software development and other services. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is based in HONG KONG. “

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $477.91 million, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $58.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in Iclick Interactive Asia Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.