Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Immunovant from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.35.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. Immunovant has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.25.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

