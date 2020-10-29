Imperial Oil (IMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$16.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion and a PE ratio of -635.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,384.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.88.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

