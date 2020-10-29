Imperial Oil (IMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion.

Shares of IMO opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

