Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

IMO opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -619.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

