Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

INDB stock opened at $55.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $44,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $208,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

