Insider Buying: Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Insider Acquires £196,272 in Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) insider John Troiano acquired 14,400 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,363 ($17.81) per share, for a total transaction of £196,272 ($256,430.62).

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,617.50 ($21.13) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,614.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,630.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,186 ($28.56).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a GBX 43.70 ($0.57) dividend. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,471 ($19.22) to GBX 1,493 ($19.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,735 ($22.67) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,570.33 ($20.52).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

