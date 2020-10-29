Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Sells $230,335.38 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,996.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMJ opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 178.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.