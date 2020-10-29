Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $258,371.52 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 15,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $258,371.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,921,065.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $295,167.51.

On Monday, October 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $491,083.31.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,662.54.

On Monday, August 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $73,386.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,474 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 29.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,432,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 556,311 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 51.1% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 479,268 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 315,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 567,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 206,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QNST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

