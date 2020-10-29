Insider Selling: Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Sells $117,500.00 in Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Harris Wildstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Harris Wildstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Harris Wildstein bought 6,007 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,833.79.

On Thursday, September 17th, Harris Wildstein bought 61,078 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $122,156.00.

Shares of FRBK opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.07 million, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 96.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

