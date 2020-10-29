Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,634,500.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $3,634,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.42, for a total value of $3,606,300.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total value of $3,731,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.84, for a total transaction of $3,822,600.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.66, for a total transaction of $3,864,900.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.61, for a total value of $3,894,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $3,955,800.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total transaction of $4,015,500.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $3,965,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $3,871,950.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $3,765,600.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $238.43 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $216.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. AXA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.94.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

