Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lifted to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Installed Building Products to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of IBP opened at $95.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,465 shares of company stock worth $63,446,131 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,354,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,118 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,059,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,632,000 after purchasing an additional 161,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,092,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

