Intel’s (INTC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $45.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

