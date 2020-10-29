Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

