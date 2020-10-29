Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

IPPLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.68.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $8.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.