Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of OTCMKTS IIJIY opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $468.42 million for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

