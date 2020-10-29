Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 13,723 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 654 call options.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,656.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

