IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered IPSEN S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of IPSEN S A/S stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. IPSEN S A/S has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.25.

About IPSEN S A/S

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

