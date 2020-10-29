iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 216.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $178,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $124.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

