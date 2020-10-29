Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Director Philip J. Vitale Buys 20,000 Shares

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Director Philip J. Vitale bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Isoray, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million.

ISR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Dawson James lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Isoray stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Isoray at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

