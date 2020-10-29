Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) a €161.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP SE (SAP.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.86 ($161.02).

ETR:SAP opened at €92.24 ($108.52) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €131.65 and a 200 day moving average of €124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69. SAP SE has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SAP SE (SAP.F) Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

