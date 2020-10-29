Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Northrop Grumman Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $22.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.65 EPS.

NOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $293.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after buying an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $136,048,000. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $69,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $32,867,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

