JMP Securities Raises TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Price Target to $25.00

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,569,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,524 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.