JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

YY has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JOYY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JOYY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

JOYY stock opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. JOYY has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $826.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.97 million. Research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in JOYY by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in JOYY by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in JOYY by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in JOYY by 895.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 244,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth $1,589,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

