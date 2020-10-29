JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €60.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

FRE stock opened at €32.37 ($38.08) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.53.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.