JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €63.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.47 ($60.55).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI opened at €44.25 ($52.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.71. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.67.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.