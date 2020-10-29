JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $35.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut Boot Barn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.08.

BOOT stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $932.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boot Barn by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 536,775 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,446,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 612,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 246,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,155,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

