JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 600

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 806.94 ($10.54).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 487.90 ($6.37) on Monday. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 523.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 609.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,980.55). Also, insider Charles Gurassa bought 90,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,168.46). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 92,092 shares of company stock valued at $51,031,860.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

