JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $155.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $731,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,253.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $132,770.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,727,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 750,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,315 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $145,561,000 after acquiring an additional 613,719 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.