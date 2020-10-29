JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 450

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SYNT. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.47).

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 379 ($4.95) on Monday. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 433.40 ($5.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 338.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 303.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 66.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

