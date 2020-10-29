JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $24.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.55.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after buying an additional 5,136,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 431,341 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 31.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 826,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 108.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 884,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

