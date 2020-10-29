JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $17.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

