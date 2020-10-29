Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Raymond James

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.84.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.