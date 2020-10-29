KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates lowered shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE KBH opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,752. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KB Home by 193.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 494,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 137.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,326 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 25.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.