Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €7.00 Price Target for ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) (ETR:ADV)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) (ETR:ADV) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ETR:ADV opened at €6.15 ($7.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $308.66 million and a PE ratio of 33.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of €6.33 and a 200 day moving average of €6.31. ADVA Optical Networking SE has a 1-year low of €3.89 ($4.57) and a 1-year high of €8.54 ($10.05).

Get ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) alerts:

About ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F)

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.