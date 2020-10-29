KeyCorp Boosts Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $36.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gentex by 38.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

