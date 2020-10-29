KeyCorp Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $60.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Pinterest to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $53.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $2,734,639.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $1,285,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,771,975 shares of company stock worth $181,738,690.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 149,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,826,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

