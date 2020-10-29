KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.08.

KEY opened at $12.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

