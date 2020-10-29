KeyCorp Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $340.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.28.

Shares of FB stock opened at $267.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.99. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

