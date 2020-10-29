Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Barclays currently has a $167.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.13.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day moving average is $145.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,242,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,959,000 after purchasing an additional 97,403 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,609,000 after buying an additional 134,712 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.