KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.