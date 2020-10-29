Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

KTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.42, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,371 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

