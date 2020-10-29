Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.42, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

