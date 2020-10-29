Kyber Network Market Capitalization Achieves $166.49 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00006390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $166.49 million and approximately $17.50 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00032165 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.89 or 0.04018742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00030944 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00226386 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,381,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,348,318 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

