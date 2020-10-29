LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

IMNM opened at $11.50 on Monday. Immunome has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $16.77.

In other news, Director Michael Rapp bought 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,648. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

