Lake Street Capital Increases Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $54.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Commvault Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $265,307.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,453.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $904,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,062 shares of company stock worth $2,070,095 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 40.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 5.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

