Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $167.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.30. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $184.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.53.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 79.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

