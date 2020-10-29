Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. 140166 downgraded Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.00.

LSTR stock opened at $125.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,100 shares of company stock worth $4,681,551. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 95.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

